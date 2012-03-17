Bin Laden Wanted Obama Dead

It’s been nearly a year since the May 2 raid on Osama bin Laden and still details of the event continue to unfold.



David Ignatius at The Washington Post writes that before he was killed, bin Laden ordered the assassinations of President Obama and General David Petraeus.

Bin Laden ordered special terrorist cells in Afghanistan and Pakistan to focus on attacking the aircraft of the two men and offered this explanation.

“The reason for concentrating on them,” bin Laden explained, “is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make (Vice President Joe) Biden take over the presidency. … Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis. As for Petraeus, he is the man of the hour … and killing him would alter the war’s path.”

The scheme described in the documents taken from the Abbottabad compound was apparently never a serious threat according to White House officials.

But it wasn’t for lack of trying. Bin Laden tasked Pakistani terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri with getting the jobs done. “Please ask brother Ilyas to send me the steps he has taken into that work,” he asked his top lieutenant, Atiyah Abd al-Rahman.

Former FBI profiler Brad Garrett told ABC News, “I would say this is probably very personal on Bin Laden’s part, to kill [Obama], that he believes has violated the Muslim faith.”

A month after bin Laden’s death Rahman was killed in a drone strike and whatever shape the plot actually held, likely fell apart.

Ignatius got a personal look at the trove of documents taken from bin Laden’s compound and his editorial is worth checking out, here >

