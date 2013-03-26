REPORT: Esquire's Osama Bin Laden 'Shooter' Didn't Really Pull The Trigger

AFPThe guy who says he shot Osama Bin Laden may be more known in the community for shooting off at the mouth.



Last month Esquire published an in-depth look at the miserable life of the the supposed hero identified as “Shooter.” Immediately, special operators seemed to reel at the idea of one of their own talking so openly.

Well, now the guys at SOFREP, a website run by and for the military’s special operators, have talked to various sources at the Navy’s Special Warfare Development Group — DEVGRU, or SEAL Team 6. In doing so, they gathered a very different account of “Shooter” and the circumstances surrounding his exodus from the Navy.

Here’s SOFREP’s version of the story:

— “Shooter” wasn’t actually the guy who shot Bin Laden, but to be clear, he was there on the third floor of the Bin Laden compound.

— The real shooter is still at DEVGRU, working as a Navy SEAL.

— SEAL Team 6 kicked the faux “shooter” out for talking too openly about the operation, but only after warning him several times to “can it.”

— Despite getting the boot from 6, his colleagues encouraged him to remain in the Navy in order to earn his retirement, which he refused to do (which is why he currently finds himself without much income).

Of course, this is a little bit of SOFREP’s word against that of Esquire, but in terms of clout in the special operations world, SOFREP’s word is a bit more weighty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.