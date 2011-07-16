UPDATE: Bin Laden Plotted To Kill Obama, Petraeus On 10th Anniversary Of 9/11

Photo: Daily Mail

Update: ABC News is reporting that Osama bin Laden planned to target President Barack Obama and Gen. David Petraeus in a 9/11 anniversary attack.Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the report says the al Qaeda mastermind killed by Navy Seals in May plotted to use a missile or rocket-propelled-grenade to shoot down aircraft carrying the two leaders.



He was also planning for a small plane to be flown into a stadium during a sporting event, according to the report.

Officials do not believe the plots progressed beyond the planning stages.

Original: Osama bin Laden was assembling a team of Al Qaeda operatives to launch attacks on the 10th anniversary of 9/11, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Quoting senior U.S. officials, the paper says that before bin Laden was killed by Navy Seals in May, the al Qaeda leader was in the “discussion phase” of planning an attack to coincide with this September’s remembrance ceremonies.

The officials said they had no indication that the plans ever became (or are) operational. They added that they have no idea what targets bin Laden and his associates considered attacking.

