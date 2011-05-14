Bin Laden Plotted To Kill President Obama Before 2012 Election

Photo: Daily Mail

Osama Bin Laden was plotting to assassinate President Obama in his run up to the 2012 presidential elections.According to the Daily Mail, the assassination plan is but a sliver of what the CIA has discovered in the days since the raid May 2.



The data will take time to analyse, but so far officials have learned Bin Laden:

was calling on followers to kill the President in run up to 2012 election

longed for another 9/11 to replicate mass attacks of the past

gave orders to target not just New York, but smaller U.S. cities such as LA

desperately wanted to ‘sow political dissent’ in Washington

was urging followers to strike on anniversary of 9/11 and Fourth of July

had become arrogant, ‘lazy and complacent’ about his own security

Former intelligence officials are stating Bin Laden was very focused on killing the president.

I would say this is probably very personal on Bin Laden’s part, to kill [Obama] that he believes has violated the Muslim faith,’ Brad Garrett, a former FBI profiler, told ABC News

‘He is incensed, inflamed, obsessed about killing the President.

Video of Bin Laden watching TV in his compound shows he would change the channel whenever Obama appeared on screen.

Officials have been viewing the 2.7 terabytes of data, 220 million pages of data, around the clock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.