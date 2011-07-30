These 6 Bin Laden Blockbusters Are Set To Battle It Out For Box Office Millions

Every once in a while, a real-life event turns Hollywood upside down.



The killing of Osama bin Laden is one of the biggest ever.

Not 24 hours after the White House confirmed the terrorist leader’s death, producers and agents were scrambling to get projects set.

Here’s what they’ve accomplished so far.

Hint: Kathryn Bigelow is the one to beat.

