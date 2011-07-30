These 6 Bin Laden Blockbusters Are Set To Battle It Out For Box Office Millions

Every once in a while, a real-life event turns Hollywood upside down.
The killing of Osama bin Laden is one of the biggest ever.
Not 24 hours after the White House confirmed the terrorist leader’s death, producers and agents were scrambling to get projects set.
Here’s what they’ve accomplished so far.
Hint: Kathryn Bigelow is the one to beat.
Bigelow -- the Oscar-winning director of 'The Hurt Locker' -- was already working on a project called 'Killing Bin Laden' when, well, someone killed bin Laden. Megan Ellison came onboard to fund the project immediately, and Sony will distribute it.
The film's plot is kept under wraps, but it's said to focus on the quest to find bin Laden. Joel Edgarton is rumoured to be starring.
That studio optioned Marcus Luttrell's book Lone Survivor, the true story of a group of Navy SEALS trying desperately to survive after a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan.
Peter Berg ('The Kingdom') will direct, and Taylor Kitsch will star.
Not every project deals directly with bin Laden -- some are just capitalising on the surge of secret-military-ops interest.
A script about covert operatives attempting to free hostages from the jungles of Colombia is suddenly a hot project. (It's based on the real-life FARC hostage ordeal).
Warner Bros. reportedly wants Brad Pitt to star and David O. Russell to direct.
The ensemble film has no stars -- just plenty of real SEALS, who play the lead roles in this film about a military mission. It's already been shot and will be distributed and marketed by Relativity Media next year.
The company was shot down when it quickly tried to trademark 'SEAL Team 6,' the band that killed bin Laden.
According to The Wall Street Journal, what it had in mind was a show about the squad and the merchandise to go along with it.
Even with the setback, there's no doubt Disney still has plans to do something on the topic -- a studio of their stature wouldn't miss out on this moment.
The studio had optioned the eponymous novel about a failed attempt on bin Laden (by former intelligence operative Gary Bertsen) in 2006, and Oliver Stone was once reportedly set to direct it.
'Jawbreaker' came up again and again in the wake of bin Laden's death, but there's been no new news on the project -- yet.
