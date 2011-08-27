Bin Laden Was In Contact With German Terror Cell Before His Death

Documents found in Osama Bin Laden‘s Pakistan compound have lead intelligence agencies to believe he was in contact with a group planning an terrorist attack in Germany, reports Die Welt.



A letter was found addressed to many Europeans, including one member of the so-called “Dussledorf cell”, Abdeladim el-K., a German of Moroccan descent.

Abdeladim el-K. was arrested days before Bin Laden’s death, on April 29, for plotting a bomb plot with two other men. German intelligence sources had been tapping his phone and going through his computer files before his arrest.

CIA agents have passed the documents on to European agencies.

Read more details at Die Welt >

WorldCrunch has an English translation >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.