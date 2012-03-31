Bin Laden Traveled All Over Pakistan And Had Several Kids Without Being Hassled By The ISI, Says His Wife

Osama bin Laden moved his family around northwest Pakistan until moving them to Abbottabad in 2005.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ US Department of defence

Osama bin Laden fathered four children in nine years on the run in Pakistan, at least two of whom were born in a government hospital, according to his youngest wife as reported by Declan Walsh at The New York Times.The testimony of Amal Ahmad Abdul Fateh, bin Laden’s 30-year-old wife, to Pakistani investigators raises questions about how the world’s most wanted man managed to move his family among five safe houses without being hassled by Pakistan’s formidable security services.



In 2003 the bin Laden family moved to Haripur, a small town northwest of Islamabad, and stayed in a rented house for two years. While in Haripur Ms. Fateh gave birth to two children— both of whom were delivered in a local government hospital.

In mid-2005 bin Laden and his family moved to Abbottabad, 20 miles east of Haripur, where Ms. Fateh gave birth to another two children in 2006 and 2008, according to the report.

