Bin Laden Thought Al Qadea Had An Image Problem And Was Planning A Name Change

Documents seized during the May 2 raid on Bin Laden’s compound reveal the al Qaeda leader thought his group had killed too many Muslims, was facing an image problem, and lacked a strong religious element.



Bin Laden was concerned that his group was killing too many Muslims, particularly in Iraq.

Alternatives names included: Taifat al Tawhed Wal-Jihad, meaning Monotheism and Jihad Group, and Jana’at l’Adat al Khilafat al Rashida, meaning Restoration of the Caliph Group.

Further reports in The Daily Mail show Bin Laden lamenting over lost friends, and comrades, who he’d fought with during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Because of his seclusion, the al Qaeda leader knew very few people within his own organisation and communicated with only his most senior lieutenants. The picture that seems to be emerging is that the hunted leader was alone and struggling to remain relevant.

