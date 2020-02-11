53 photos that show how Billy Porter's style has evolved over the years

Bennett Raglin/George Pimentel/Frazer Harrison/Steve Granitz/Getty Images Billy Porter’s style has changed a lot through the years.

Billy Porter has been in the public eye for over ten years, and his style has changed a lot in that time.

The “Pose” star has arrived at awards shows and events wearing everything from a hot-pink cape to an all-white suit.

Porter told Insider that his confidence to push boundaries with his red-carpet fashion came with age.

When you hear Billy Porter and the word fashion in the same sentence, it’s safe to say that a statement will be made.

The “Pose” star started off his career wearing classic black suits, and slowly started adding bold prints or elaborate accessories to make the classic look his own. Porter’s name then became synonymous with fashion after he wore a hot-pink cape to the 2019 Golden Globes. Speaking to Insider about that iconic style moment, Porter said that his confidence to push boundaries on the red carpet came with age.

“I have the luxury of being older,” he told Insider reporter Anneta Konstantinides. “What you’re seeing is a human being emboldened by their own self-acceptance who can stand grounded on their own two feet and be authentic.”

The 50-year-old actor has previously said that his fashion moments aren’t on accident. From colourful ensembles to political statements, here’s a look at how Porter’s style has evolved over the years.

In 2013, Porter was keeping it simple in a black suit.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the media opening for ‘Kinky Boots’ on Broadway in 2013.

The star of “Kinky Boots” added his own flair to the look with a brown paisley bow tie and matching pocket square.

Porter put his own spin on the classic suit by choosing a bold print.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2016 premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Get Down.’

For the 2016 premiere of Netflix’s “The Get Down,” Porter wore a black-and-white zig-zag pattern suit.

In 2017, Porter started publicly expressing himself more on the red carpet.

Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2017 TDF Honours Broadway’s ‘Kinky Boots’ reception.

At the 2017 TDH Honours, Porter wore a striped skirt with a white turtleneck and a black suit jacket.

Porter topped off his all-black look with an extravagant hat.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2018 premiere of ‘Pose.’

Porter may have been wearing a monochromatic look at the 2018 premiere of “Pose,” but he made it his own by adding an almost witch-like hat.

Porter mixed prints and colours at the 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards.

Not only did the 50-year-old actor wear a dress, but he paired it with wide-leg pants and a mustard-coloured hat.

In 2018, Porter started adding more drama to his red carpet looks.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2018 Legacy Awards.

At the 2018 Legacy Awards, Porter wore pinstripe culottes and a jacket with dramatic sleeves.

At the 2018 OUT100 Awards, Porter mixed fabrics for a bold outfit.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2018 OUT100 Awards.

He showed up wearing a sheer orange topper coat with a ruffled grey top, and black skinny jeans.

Porter looked comfortable during the 2018 Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2018 Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The star wore head-to-toe cream with a fabulous long coat and stark white boots, gloves, and a hat.

At the 2018 TrevorLIVE LA gala, Porter brought some colour to the carpet with this look.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2018 TrevorLIVE LA gala.

The actor wore a red velvet suit with a printed cummerbund. He topped it off with a statement black hat.

Porter might be wearing all black, but the level of detail in his jacket is stunning.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2018 opening night of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’

At the 2018 opening night of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the actor jazzed up his all-black outfit with a jacket that featured embroidered flowers throughout the hem and the sleeves.

While attending the 2019 AFI Awards, Porter sported a bright mustard-coloured outfit.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 AFI Awards.

Porter proved he knows how to strike a pose in this floor-length dress with a golden blazer and printed headscarf.

The outfit Porter wore to the 2019 Golden Globes “changed everything” for him.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Golden Globes

The “Pose” star wore a custom Randi Rahm suit with a hot-pink silk-lined cape, Gucci shoes, Wolford tights, and Oscar Heyman jewellery. He told Vogue that the outfit changed everything for him.

“I had the courage to push the status quo,” he said. “My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part.”

Porter skipped wearing a belt and opted for a bit more flair at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Instead of wearing a cummerbund with his brown suit, Porter added a bright orange bow to his Rinat Brodach outfit.

Porter wore an outfit packed with so many details to The Blonds fashion show in 2019.

Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic/Getty Images Billy Porter at The Blonds fashion show in 2019.

The actor wore earrings that matched his pearl-encrusted sweater. He paired the intricate top with gold pants, white booties, and white Mercura NYC sunglasses.

Billy Porter made a statement when he wore a ball gown to the 2019 Oscars.

Frazier Harrison/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The “Pose” star wore a Christian Siriano-designed outfit to the awards show. Porter’s look featured a tuxedo on the top and a ball gown on the bottom. Porter told Vogue that he and Siriano wanted “to play between the masculine and the feminine.”

Porter knows how to make a statement in an all-black outfit.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Bailey House Gala & Auction.

At the 2019 Bailey House gala and auction, Porter wore a faux-fur coat with a velvet dress. The thigh-high slit was the perfect touch because he got to show off his leather platform boots.

Porter looked ready for business at the opening night of “Be More Chill.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Billy Porter at the opening night of ‘Be More Chill.’

The 50-year-old star looked suave in a head-to-toe brown outfit with a statement hat, white sunglasses, and a fluffy faux-fur coat.

Porter wore a dress and pants to the 2019 PaleyFest LA.

JB Lacroix/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2019 PaleyFest LA.

He arrived on the blue carpet wearing a cropped pinstripe jacket, orange slip dress, purple pants, and an off-white hat.

Porter ditched the typical black suit and went for a fiery red look instead.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 GLAAD media awards.

Not only did he wear a wig, but Porter also donned a sparkly blazer and flared red pants.

Porter wore a custom design from The Blonds to the 2019 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala.

Porter’s bejeweled catsuit, 10-foot wings, and 24-carat gold headpiece took months to create and had “well over a million crystals, beads, and chains,” according to Vogue.

Porter was ready to make a statement at the 2019 Peabody Awards.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Peabody Awards.

He wore a Celestino Couture ensemble that featured intricate embroidery work and lots of tulle fabric. The designer, Sergio “Celestino” Guadarrama, uses upcycled materials to reduce waste, and 10% of all profits go toward initiatives to end human trafficking, according to Vogue.

Billy Porter stood out in a shiny dress at a “Pose” screening event.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 FYC event for ‘Pose.’

Porter stepped out in a floor-length silver dress, which he paired with a clutch that read “F— U Pay Me!” from These Pink Lips.

Porter wore a matador-inspired ensemble to the premiere of the second season of “Pose.”

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 premiere of ‘Pose.’

Porter arrived at the event wearing a bullfighter-inspired design from Francis Libiran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outfit took more than two months to make and consisted of a heavily beaded jacket worn over a white shirt and black trousers. All of that was topped with a black satin skirt that featured a dramatic ruffled train.

Porter wore a pantsuit made from the “Kinky Boots” curtain to the 2019 Tony Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Tony Awards.

The actor arrived in a Celestino Couture design with a train intentionally designed to look like female reproductive organs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The gown also included over 30,000 Swarovski crystals and was a nod to Elizabethan couture.

“At the fitting, we spoke about making a pattern on the train that was in the shape of a uterus, but not obvious, of course. And I thought it was awesome because women’s rights are under attack right now,” Porter told CNN. “I’m an advocate for all who are disenfranchised. None of us are free until we’re all free!”

“This government is trying to take away the woman’s right to choose and that’s unacceptable,” he added.

Porter wore a flowing dress for a “Sundays at The Met” conversation about all things camp.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 ‘Sundays at the Met’ event.

He wore a khaki slip dress, platform black boots, a black hat, and silver jewellery.

Porter attended the Love Ball III in a canary yellow suit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Love Ball III.

The actor brought dramatic flair to the Love Ball III, an iconic HIV/AIDS benefit in New York City, in a custom Francis Librian suit with a ruffled train and Gucci boots.

Porter sparkled in a custom catsuit at the WorldPride opening ceremony.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 WorldPride opening ceremony.

The “Pose” star arrived in a catsuit designed by The Blonds that was covered in Preciosa crystals. He paired the jumpsuit with a coat, also from The Blonds, and a custom hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery.

Porter stepped out for WorldPride NYC in a flowing rainbow gown.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the WorldPride NYC 2019 march.

The actor showed up to the celebration in a custom Christian Siriano design. He paired the voluminous gown with peep-toe platform heels.

Porter brought the sunshine with him when he arrived at the 2019 HALPERN S/S 2020 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 HALPERN S/S 2020 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

He wore an eye-catching floor-length yellow gown and a kimono with puffed sleeves. Porter accessorized his look with a gold chain necklace, statement earrings by Alexis Bittar, and oversized sunglasses.

Porter wore feathers to a 2019 Fashion for Relief event.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Fashion for Relief event.

He arrived at Naomi Campbell’s charity benefit wearing a dress and boots by Rick Owens, a jacket from Adrian Manceras, a Stephen Jones hat, and an Alexis Bittar choker.

It’s clear that Porter hasn’t come across a piece of outwear that he didn’t know how to rock.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week.

The actor showed up to the Roland Mouret show wearing a powder-blue cape, a grey jumpsuit, and patent leather boots.

Porter took the colour-blocking trend to another level during London Fashion Week.

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Billy Porter during London Fashion Week in 2019.

In 2019, Porter attended a diversity and inclusivity panel during London Fashion Week. For the talk, he wore Victoria Beckham trousers with a purple jacket, a white shirt, and a hot-pink fedora with matching gloves.

Porter wore a long dress with thigh-high slits to Gareth Pugh’s Virgin Cruise launch.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 launch of Sir Richard Branson and Gareth Pugh’s Virgin Cruise capsule collection.

He paired the dress with fishnet tights and a These Pink Lips handbag, which he has worn before.

Porter looked ready to pose for the camera at the Roksanda fashion show.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Billy Porter during 2019 London Fashion Week.

For the fashion show, he wore a Roksanda dress with a Sarah Sokol hat that featured an oversized infinity loop.

For his 50th birthday, Porter brought the disco era to life.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Billy Porter at his 50th birthday celebration in 2019.

For the special occasion, the actor wore a lime-green Michael Costello gown that was designed with floral detailing all over. Porter accessorized it with an Alexis Bittar diamond choker, a chunky bracelet, and an ’80s-style wig.

Porter is a fan of putting his own spin on all-black outfits.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty Images Billy Porter at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmys party in 2019.

The actor arrived at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmy party wearing a Julien Macdonald jacket, a Michael Costello dress, and leggings and shoes by Rick Owens.

The “Pose” star skipped the traditional hat and went straight for a ’70s disco vibe.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Porter arrived at the 2019 Emmy Awards wearing a custom Michael Kors Couture suit, a custom hat by Stephen Jones, and jewellery by Oscar Heyman.

Porter added sparkle to the classic black suit.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Montblanc: (Red) Launch dinner.

He wore red sunglasses, a white fluffy beret, and a suit with crystal embellishments all over.

Porter’s outfit at the 2019 Ali Forney Centre gala featured more than one statement piece.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Ali Forney Centre gala.

The actor stepped out wearing a jacket with puffed sleeves and a matching pink skirt designed by Thom Browne. He added a dog handbag that matched the grey colour of his shoes.

Porter is a fan of elaborate headpieces and over-the-top hats.

Britta Pedersen/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 International Music Awards.

The actor wore a sparkly black turtleneck and a skirt designed with splattered black-and-red paint. Instead of wearing sunglasses, Porter opted for a geometric headpiece.

Porter attended the 2019 American Music Awards wearing hints of red, white, and blue.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The actor shared on his Instagram that he intentionally wore colours from the American flag to the awards show. Porter stepped out in a look from Thom Browne’s spring/summer 2020 show, which he paired with a Stephen Jones fascinator and Oscar Heyman jewellery.

He wore a tailored jacket and tights to the 2019 World AIDS day concert.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 World AIDS day concert.

Porter opted for a pop of colour with his orange jacket, black culottes, and grey tights.

The Emmy Award-winning star isn’t afraid of a little colour.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards.

For the fashion awards show, Porter wore a vinyl blue jacket with matching pants. He paired those with a bright yellow coat, Jimmy boots, and a white handbag from the same designer.

The actor wore a bold pair of bejeweled gold pants.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Billy Porter at a 2019 photo call for ‘Like a Boss.’

Porter attended a 2019 photo call for his film “Like a Boss” wearing a silk blouse, an overcoat that was reminiscent of a comic book strip, and eye-catching gold pants dripped in crystals.

At the 2020 AFI Awards, Porter said he was channeling “‘Handmaid’s Tale’ realness” on Instagram.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2020 AFI Awards.

For the awards show, Porter shared on Instagram that he was wearing a cape dress from Hogan McLaughlin, Coach boots, and Konstantino jewellery.

Porter showed up to a BAFTA Los Angeles tea party wearing a dress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter at the BAFTA Los Angeles tea party in 2020.

The actor walked the red carpet wearing a Baja East dress and jacket, Konstantino jewellery, Coach boots, Thom Browne sunglasses, and a Halo Mimi hat.

A year after he sported a hot-pink cape, Porter walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a white suit with a feathered train.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The actor attended the 2020 Golden Globes wearing a custom Alex Vinash suit, which featured a long, feathered train that zipped off so he could sit down. Porter paired the suit with Jimmy Choo boots, Tiffany & Co. jewellery, and an Emm Kuo NY handbag that featured over 4,000 Swarovski crystals.

For the premiere of his film, “Like a Boss,” Porter turned to an original fashion designer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2020 ‘Like a Boss’ world premiere.

The actor wore a custom Dapper Dan x Gucci cape and platform Coach boots.

At first glance, Porter’s 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards outfit looks like a dress — but it’s not.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.

The “Pose” star arrived at the awards show in a custom Hogan McLaughlin jumpsuit, Lynn Bann jewellery, and custom white platform boots by Coach. Porter also covered his chest and arms in hand-painted butterfly tattoos that served as an homage to the transgender community.

Porter shimmered at the 2020 Grammys in a motorised fringe hat.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2020 Grammys.

He wore a turquoise Baja East jumpsuit and a hat with a mechanical row of crystal fringe by Sarah Sokol. His stylist, Sam Ratelle, told Vanity Fair that the hat was inspired by a bonnet Billie Eilish wore at the American Music Awards in 2019.

He brought that same shine factor to the 2020 Oscars in a dress that was inspired by Kensington Palace.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porters at the 2020 Oscars.

Porter arrived at the 92nd Academy Awards in a custom couture ensemble by Giles Deacon. The outfit consisted of a 24-carat gold bodice, a ball gown-style skirt, metallic lace-up Jimmy Choo boots, and Swarovski jewellery.

Porter changed into another outfit to perform alongside Janelle Monáe at the 2020 Oscars.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA Billy Porter’s performance outfit at the 2020 Oscars.

Porter wowed when he stepped onto the Oscars stage in a red jumpsuit, a long gold coat, and crystal-encrusted platform boots.

Porter made a statement when he arrived at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Billy Porter at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 after-party.

The actor wore a dramatic cape adorned with feathers designed by Christian Siriano. He paired his outfit with a Sokol Millinery wide-brim purple hat and the same ThesePinkLips “F— U Pay Me” clutch that he’s worn in the past.

