18 of Billy Porter’s most daring looks

For the Golden Globes in 2019, Porter wore a pop of color that got everyone talking.

Erica Gonzales at Harper’s Bazaar said Porter’s embroidered suit and pink cape designed by Randi Rahm “changed my life.”

In 2019, Porter told Insider he’d intended to make a huge splash at the event.

“The Golden Globes was the first really mainstream red carpet I had been to,” he told Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides. “I had gone to a lot of them in my life, but not on that level. Going in I had ‘Pose’ behind me and just a reason to be there where people would actually be paying attention.”

The outfit ended up being a “springboard and launching pad for a very spectacular year,” he added.