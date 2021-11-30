Billy Porter made a dramatic entrance surrounded by an entourage of dancers and had 3 outfit changes while hosting The Fashion Awards

Billy Porter and dancers attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Billy Porter arrived to host The Fashion Awards 2021 surrounded by an entourage of costumed dancers.

Porter had three outfits for the event that took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

The event also paid tribute to American fashion designer Virgil Abloh who died on Sunday aged 41.

The 52-year-old “Pose” actor and singer wore a silver and black houndstooth dress designed by Richard Quinn, one of four designers nominated alongside winner Nensi Dojaka for the BFC Foundation Award, which honors emerging talent, according to The Fashion Awards official website.

Porter paired the look with black, patent platforms and arrived with a dance ensemble who wore white, blue, and green floral bodysuits.

Half of the dancers wore matching masks while the others wore puff sleeves, black PVC pants, and matching black patent boots, also designed by London-based designer Quinn, according to CNN.

Who What Wear reported that other well-known figures in attendance included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also wore a floral ensemble by Richard Quinn, Dua Lipa wearing Maximilian, Gillian Anderson wearing Gabriela Hearst, and Demi Moore in Fendi.

According to its website, the awards, presented by TikTok, honored talent across seven categories including an Outstanding Achievement Award for Tommy Hilfiger and the Trailblazer Award for Alessandro Michele.

Billy Porter on stage during The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Porter, who has become a notable fashion symbol after a number of striking Met Gala costumes over the years, changed into two further outfits during the course of the evening.

Hello! Magazine reported that his next look was a black suit with statement feather sleeves, and his final outfit change was a satin peach, orange, and blue draped dress by Roksanda, paired with gold patent boots and pearl earrings.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily in December 2019, Porter described his approach to selecting a red-carpet look. “We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there,” he said.

“I’m a very story-orientated person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there’s always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art — political art — whenever I can, whenever I show up,” he added.

Billy Porter on stage during The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

The event also paid tribute to American fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died on Sunday aged 41 after privately battling cancer for “several years.”

Idris Elba, a friend of Abloh, delivered a moving speech honoring the designer and read the Maya Angelou poem “When Great Trees Fall,” according to Metro.

The publication reported that Elba told the audience: “I lost a friend, his wife lost a husband, the fashion industry lost a legend, and the world lost a special human being.”

Elba said he remembered Abloh was one of the few people he could have a conversation with while “multitasking,” noting that his friend “didn’t do it for the fame or the money, he did it to inspire others.”

Representatives for Richard Quinn did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.