HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel's $US20 Million Hamptons Home Finally Sells After 5 Years

After bouncing on and off the market for at least 5 years, Billy Joel has finally sold his Hamptons home for around $19.95 million, reports Newsday.

The Piano Man had relisted the Sagaponack mansion for $US23.5 million earlier this year.

Curbed speculates that the home had a tough time finding a buyer because it didn’t have a pool, which practically a requirement for Hamptons homes.

The mystery buyer’s new digs include a beachfront view, piano room, and recording studio situated in the fifth most expensive zip code in the country.

