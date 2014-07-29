HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel's $US20 Million Hamptons Home Finally Sells After 5 Years

After bouncing on and off the market for at least 5 years, Billy Joel has finally sold his Hamptons home for around $19.95 million, reports Newsday.

The Piano Man had relisted the Sagaponack mansion for $US23.5 million earlier this year.

Curbed speculates that the home had a tough time finding a buyer because it didn’t have a pool, which practically a requirement for Hamptons homes.

The mystery buyer’s new digs include a beachfront view, piano room, and recording studio situated in the fifth most expensive zip code in the country.

This is the view as you enter through the wooden gate.

You can gaze off the patio and look at your 145 feet of oceanfront property.

The home has classic Hamptons shingles.

The beach house has a state-of-the-art kitchen ...

... with a picturesque dining area at the other end.

There's a separate chef's kitchen, as well.

The master bedroom includes its own fireplace.

And the master bathroom doesn't look too shabby, either.

There's plenty of space for guests. Here's bedroom #1.

This is guest bedroom #2.

And here's guest bedroom #3, which has its own terrace.

Upstairs is the office fit for a celebrity.

And downstairs is a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings.

Obviously there's a piano room.

And, oh yeah, a separate studio to record world-famous hit songs.

A look back from the beach.

