Photo: Courtesy of Corcoran Realty

The Piano Man’s home in the Hamptons just won’t sell.When his marriage with Katie Lee took a turn for the worst, he listed the home for $22.5 million.



After failing to sell, Billy Joel lowered the asking price to $19.9 million in September, and now dropped it again to $18.5 million.

