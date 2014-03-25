HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel Can't Sell His $US23 Million Beach House In The Hamptons

Alyson Penn
Billy joel hamptons homeCorcoran Group Real Estate

Billy Joel is having an impossible time selling his beautiful Hamptons home. The Piano Man just reduced the price on it from $US23.5 million to a mere $US22.9 million, Curbed reports.

This isn’t the first time Joel’s Sagaponack house has been on the market. In 2009, the price was cut from $US22.9 million to $US16.75 million before it was relisted. The home resurfaced again last November.

The house includes a beachfront view, piano room, and a separate studio situated in the fifth most expensive zip code in the country.

You can see the full listing here.

This is the view as you enter through the wooden gate.

You can gaze off the patio and look at your 145 feet of oceanfront property.

The home has classic Hamptons shingles.

The beach house has a state of the art kitchen...

...with a picturesque dining area at the other end.

There's a separate chef's kitchen, as well.

The master bedroom includes its own fireplace.

And the master bathroom doesn't look too shabby, either.

There's plenty of space for guests. Here's bedroom #1.

This is guest bedroom #2.

And here's guest bedroom #3, which has its own terrace.

Upstairs is the office fit for a celebrity.

And downstairs is a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings.

Obviously there's a piano room.

And, oh yeah, a separate studio to record world-famous hit songs.

A look back from the beach.

