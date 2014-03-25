HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel Can't Sell His $US23 Million Beach House In The Hamptons

Billy Joel is having an impossible time selling his beautiful Hamptons home. The Piano Man just reduced the price on it from $US23.5 million to a mere $US22.9 million, Curbed reports.

This isn’t the first time Joel’s Sagaponack house has been on the market. In 2009, the price was cut from $US22.9 million to $US16.75 million before it was relisted. The home resurfaced again last November.

The house includes a beachfront view, piano room, and a separate studio situated in the fifth most expensive zip code in the country.

You can see the full listing here.

