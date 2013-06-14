HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel Sold His Miami Beach Mansion To An Italian Billionaire For $14 Million

Music man Billy Joel has sold his mansion on Miami Beach’s posh La Gorce Island



to Italian handbag mogul Diego Della Valle for just under $14 million, according to Trulia’s luxury real estate blog.The singer had listed the mansion in May 2012 for $14.75 million, just over a million dollars more than he paid for it in 2006.

The 8,880-square-foot Mediterranean-style home, is located on a .67-acre slice of waterfront, with expansive bay views and space to park a yacht.

Della Valle is the president and CEO of Italian leather goods company Tod’s.

