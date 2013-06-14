HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel Sold His Miami Beach Mansion To An Italian Billionaire For $14 Million

Julie Zeveloff
billy joe house

Music man Billy Joel has sold his mansion on Miami Beach’s posh La Gorce Island

 to Italian handbag mogul Diego Della Valle for just under $14 million, according to Trulia’s luxury real estate blog.The singer had listed the mansion in May 2012 for $14.75 million, just over a million dollars more than he paid for it in 2006.

The 8,880-square-foot Mediterranean-style home, is located on a .67-acre slice of waterfront, with expansive bay views and space to park a yacht.

Della Valle is the president and CEO of Italian leather goods company Tod’s.

The mansion is located on La Gorce Island, a gated community in Miami Beach.

Unbeatable views of the water.

The house has 7 bedrooms and 8.5 baths.

The house is 8,881 square feet, with 150 of waterfront space.

And a place to park your boat.

The home was only built in 2004.

But there are classic design touches everywhere, like these arched windows.

And wrought iron railings.

An elegant dining room.

Now see another exclusive Miami enclave

Meet The Billionaires And Celebrities Who Live On Miami's Indian Creek Island >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.