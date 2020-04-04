Controversial boxer Billy Joe Saunders can't stay out of trouble and now he should seek advice from Tyson Fury, who has worked to improve his image

Photos by Bryn Lennon / Getty Images Billy Joe Saunders.

Billy Joe Saunders has issued a groveling apology, but it is not the first time the British boxer has screwed-up.

In a recent video, Saunders appeared to give mock instructions to men on how to punch their girlfriends, wives, or partners while in quarantine together.

He has been called an idiot by his promoter, and his licence to compete in the sport in Britain has been revoked. It is unclear for how long he will be suspended.

His next step should be consulting his friend, Tyson Fury, as the heavyweight knows what it is like to be ostracised from society after making prejudicial comments in 2015.

Fury apologised at an awards ceremony in front of his friends and family, 10,000 people in the audience, and millions of others watching at home on TV in the UK.

He appears to have learned from his mistake as he has become a voice for mental health. Fury is once again a heavyweight champion, but is also a champion at life – and so can Saunders still be.

LONDON – Billy Joe Saunders screwed-up – again.

The British athlete is a technically-blessed boxer capable of clowning opponents at will. However, he all too often takes those jesting ways away from the ring and pushes jokes far beyond acceptable boundaries.

As a two-weight world champion, Saunders has had 29 pro fights and could embark on as many apology tours unless he turns things around.

His promoter Eddie Hearn, one of boxing’s most powerful figures as the group managing director of Matchroom Sport, called him a “prat” this week, which is a British word for a mook, a dipwad, and a fool.

Saunders’ latest transgression was a video on social media which appeared to show him give mock instructions to men on how to punch their girlfriends, wives, or partners while they’re in quarantine together.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), which governs the sport in the UK, revoked the fighter’s licence to compete in Britain. It is unclear for how long he will be suspended.

Saunders apologised on Twitter, but his account has now been deactivated or deleted. He said he “would never condone domestic violence,” according to the BBC.

Saunders now has a wild resume of wrongdoings:

Saunders should seek advice from friend, and fellow traveller, Tyson Fury

Photo by Getty Images Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury knows first-hand what it is like to cause a national uproar.

An interview he gave to The Mail on Sunday, a British broadsheet newspaper, contained blatant homophobia. The anti-LGBTQ+ comments were made shortly before his November 2015 upset victory over Wladimir Klitschko, and were widely, and rightly, rebuked by the media at the time.

Fury went on to bamboozle Klitschko with masterful boxing, scoring one of the all-time great wins as he ended the Ukrainian’s historic run at the top of the sport. However, his victory was marred because of the controversial remarks he had made in the build-up to fight night.

But it didn’t stop there.

Three months later, there was more prejudicial commentary coming from Fury, as The Guardian reported that the fighter made “homophobic, sexist, and antisemitic comments in an hour-long video rant” which resurfaced around February 2016, but was likely made around the time he beat Klitschko, the year before.

Fury apologised to Britain and is becoming an ambassador for boxing

Fury apologised for his missteps on national TV.

Using the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards stage as a platform, which is an event broadcast to millions of people in the UK and attended live by a crowd of 10,000, Fury said he was sorry.

Photo by Carrie Davenport/Getty Images Tyson Fury on a BBC red carpet alongside his family, friends, and manager.

“If I’ve said anything in the past that’s hurt anybody, I apologise,” he said, according to the BBC, in a live statement in front of his friends, family, manager, thousands of people in attendance, and millions watching at home. “I’ve said a lot of stuff in the past and none of it with intentions to hurt anybody.”

He went on: “It’s all very tongue in cheek, it’s all fun and games to me. I’m not a very serious kind of person – it’s all very happy-go-lucky with Tyson Fury.”

Every year since his live apology, it becomes increasingly clear that it was a genuine learning experience for Fury.

He is still the same “happy-go-lucky” personality and larger-than-life character, which is an essential requirement to transcend from the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing, into other areas of entertainment. But he no longer seems to use controversy to sell his fights or his brand.

He doesn’t call his rivals “gay lovers” anymore. He instead relies on the non-offensive “dosser” – a Furyism for a layabout, which now has its own Urban Dictionary definition, which references Fury’s rival Deontay Wilder.

Fury did not compete between 2015 and 2018 as he suffered from depression, experienced massive weight-gain, and contemplated suicide.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Fury opened up about his experience, saying he drank 18 pints of beer a night, used cocaine, and once drove a Ferrari at 190 mph because he wanted to crush it “like a Coke can.”

Fury is now a voice for weight-loss, for mental health, and self-belief.

When he returned to the ring after being ostracised by traditional British media, and after wanting to crash his supercar at high-speed, he did so with a goal – to become a champion again. However, this time he wanted to do so while helping people.

Fury got the chance to fight for a title in 2018, challenging the heavy-hitting American puncher Wilder in Los Angeles.

Fury outboxed Wilder for much of the fight but was floored twice. The second knockdown was so hard, few people expected him to get up.

He was asked how he managed to pull himself up from the canvas, outbox Wilder once again, and grind out a disputed draw.

‘For everyone struggling … I did it for you guys’

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Fury got up from the deck twice in his first fight with Wilder, 2018.

Speaking with a face covered in bruises, Fury gave a heartfelt speech in his locker-room after the draw.

To BT Sport, he said: “I just showed the world tonight, everyone suffering from mental health, that you can come back and it can be done.”

Looking into the camera directly, Fury added: “Everybody out there who suffers from the same problems I’ve been suffering with, I did that for you guys. You know the truth – everybody knows I won that fight. And if I can come back from where I come from, then you can do it too. So get up … get over it, seek help, and let’s do it together.”

Almost choking on his words and with tears seemingly forming in his eyes, he finished by reiterating: “I did it for you guys.”

Fury completed his comeback in Las Vegas earlier this year, switching up his strategy from a technically-brilliant defensive fighter into a come-forward aggressive puncher, stunning Wilder, and the boxing industry, with a knockout victory in the world title rematch.

He was a champion once again, one of the faces of the sport, and ranked No.4 in Insider’s list of the world’s best fighters. No longer ostracised, Fury is now revered – bigger than he’s ever been.

Now it’s Saunders’ turn.

Saunders should follow Fury. Saunders has apologised many times.

He said he had donated $US30,000 to a domestic abuse charity, which is great, but he should now seek Fury’s counsel and find out how his friend, fellow traveller, and fighter left his mistakes in the past to become a champion not just in boxing, but also in life.

