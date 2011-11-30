Billy Hunter Has Sent NBA Players A Memo Outlining The Lockout Settlement And Urging Them To Sign The labour Deal

Photo: ESPN

NBA fans eagerly await a season-opening Christmas Day tripleheader.But they must first wait for an official approval by players and owners before unwrapping this present.



Billy Hunter, executive director of the NBA Players’ Association, sent players a memo Monday, explaining Saturday morning’s agreement.

The letter, obtained by Sports Illustrated’s Sam Amick, lays out the process for reforming the union and ratifying the agreement to resume basketball.

Hunter also does his best sell job breaking down the new deal and its benefits for players.

He notes, despite the player’s significant revenue concessions, “our collective annual salary increases will favourably compare to the increases we received under the 2005 CBA.”

“Under the new agreement, with modest BRI growth, even factoring in the collective salary decrease in 2011-12, the players will receive collective annual increases averaging at least $85 million each year over the term of the 10-year agreement. Beginning in 2012-13, we expect that collective salaries will increase by more than $100 million per season.”

Despite the massive Twitter party, there were a select few players showing restraint, which would leave us to believe a vote won’t be unanimous. Fortunately, all that’s needed for approval is a majority of the 400-plus NBAPA members.

A proposition Hunter fully supports.

“We appreciate your trust and solidarity and look forward to working through the process described above in the very near future so we can get back to doing what we all want to do: play basketball. We expect the authorization, recognition, and negotiation process will wrap up in the next several days so we can present you a new CBA for player ratification.”

Read Hunter’s entire memo to players, here.

