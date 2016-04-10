Wind at the Masters blew a golfer's ball off the green and into the water

It is Moving Day at the Masters and the biggest mover so far is the wind and the havoc it is causing at Augusta National.

The wind is blowing so hard that it actually blew one golfer’s ball off of the green and into the water.

The bizarre incident came on the par-5 15th hole. Billy Horschel landed his second shot just off the side of the green. His chip onto the green ran past the hole and towards the water. It did stop and Horschel rushed over to mark it, sensing the wind could take over at any moment.





But this is where Horschel made his mistake. After marking his ball, he placed the ball back before lining up his putt, something he did not have to do.

As Horschel was lining up his putt, a gust of wind picked up. He started walking back towards the ball and that’s when the ball started rolling.

Horschel was completely helpless and had no idea what to do.





At this point, rules officials came over and informed Horschel that it was as if the last shot he had hit did go in the water. In other words, he would have to go back to where he hit third shot from, take a one-stroke penalty, and take a drop.

Horschel was visibly angry, yelling at the officials and throwing his club towards his bag.





Amazingly, he was able to get his composure back together long enough to get his next shot close enough to the hole for a bogey-6.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.