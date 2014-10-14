Comedian Billy Eichner Calls Out Burger King Commercial For Stealing His Schtick

NBC/YouTube Billy Eichner took his famous man-on-the-street segment to this year’s Emmy Awards.

Billy Eichner is famous for his Fuse and Funny or Die show “Billy On The Street,” in which the comedian, often accompanied by a celebrity, yells questions about pop culture at unsuspecting people on the street.

Eichner was even featured doing his famous schtick at the Emmys this year.

But now it appears Burger King is trying to get in on Eichner’s act.

In a new commercial, an actor who looks like Eichner but isn’t as funny yells at kids on the street about BK’s new chicken nuggets. Watch below:

After seeing the new ad, Eichner tweeted:









Hey @BurgerKing-thanks for stealing my act for ur new commercial!! Except its not as funny & everyone knows u stole it. GET YOUR OWN IDEAS.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Oh and @BurgerKing once you’re done stealing my comedy please stop making people morbidly obese!!! Thanks so much!!!

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Please tweet @BurgerKing & tell them to stop stealing from #BillyOntheStreet. Then I’m going over there & I’m gonna FLAME BROIL HIS DICK.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

RT @ISIS Burger King is our favourite place! We love eating there and so should you!

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Eichner’s celebrity and comedian friends were quick to come to his defence:













Yo @BurgerKing, stop stealing from the hilarious @billyeichner and stick to what you’re good at: giving me diarrhoea.

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 13, 2014

Hey @burgerking, you were stupid if you think hiring some random actor to rip off @billyeichner was going to work. I WAS AVAILABLE!!!

— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 13, 2014

Dear @burgerking, if @billyeichner stalked ppl in the street in a giant weird plastic head & royal robes selling his meat,YOU’d be SO PISSED

— Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) October 13, 2014

“@billyeichner: Thank You @BuzzFeed!!! http://t.co/G9ibHKbeIi” they already ripped off McDonald’s- what do you expect? Thieves!

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 13, 2014

@BurgerKing I once ate your food on a road trip and had to pull over to diarrhoea by a field. Wasnt as bad as you ripping off @billyeichner.

— CHRIS KELLY (@imchriskelly) October 13, 2014

Eichner was moved by the suport:





I will put all this anger into the next season of #BillyOntheStreet! Thanks for all the incredible tweets. I HAVE THE BEST FANS EVER!!!

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

The truth is the only burgers I’ve ever liked are BOB’S BURGERS. Thank you and good night.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Then even McDonald’s chimed in!





@billyeichner Can’t wait to see you! Oh, and bring Elena!

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 13, 2014

And as Madonna once said, “Often imitated, Never duplicated.” Love you all. Elena and I are about to enjoy some McNuggets.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Watch a recent “Billy on the Street” webisode with Amy Poehler below. Do you think Burger King copied the comedian?



