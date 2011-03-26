Billy Donovan Now Among Elite Company In NCAA Tournament

Last night, the Florida Gators beat BYU to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball. And in doing so, Billy Donovan is now one of the most successful coaches ever in the NCAA tournament.



After last night’s win, Donovan is now 25-8 in the NCAA tournament. In 15 years, Donovan has taken his Gators to the NCAA tournament 11 times. Among those, he has won the NCAA title twice (2006, 2007) and was the runner-up in 2000.

His .758 winning percentage in the tourney is now behind only Mike Krzyzewski (.782) and Roy Williams (.760) since the tournament expanded to 64 teams (1985). And if the Gators advance further than North Carolina this year, Donovan will pass Williams.

Here is the list of the 10 winningest coaches in the NCAA men’s tournament (1985-present; data via BracketScience.com)

It is also interesting to note, that among this list of the who’s who of college coaching from the last 25 years, only Krzyzewski has more championships (4) than Donovan (2).

That’s a pretty impressive resumé for a basketball coach at a football school. And at 45, Donovan has a lot of years left to add to the list.

