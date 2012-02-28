WATCH: Billy Crystal Uses Christian Bale To Describe The GOP Candidates

It would not have been a night in liberal Hollywood without at least one joke at the expense of Republicans.



Host Billy Crystal did the honours at the Academy Awards Sunday night, spicing up his introduction of presenter Christian Bale with a crack about the 2012 GOP presidential candidates.

“A dark knight, an American psycho, a charismatic crack addict,” Crystal said. “You’ll get to chose one on Super Tuesday.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Politico.



