Surprise! Billy Crystal’s hosting the Oscars again.



Page 6 is reporting that the comedian, who has hosted the Academy Awards eight times before, will do the honours again this year.

He’ll be taking over for Eddie Murphy, who bailed following the dismissal of producer Brett Ratner, and he joins new producer Brian Grazer.

