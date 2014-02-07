Billy Crystal, Oprah, And More Sing Farewell To Jay Leno During Final 'Tonight Show'

Kirsten Acuna
Jay leno final showChris Haston/NBC

Billy Crystal, Oprah, and more stars gathered together during Jay Leno’s final episode of “The Tonight Show” to give an emotional sendoff to the longtime late-night host.

Leno’s first and final guest, Crystal introduced a large group of celebrities consisting of Oprah, Carol Burnett, Jack Black, Jim Parsons, and Kim Kardashian to sing along to the tune of “So Long, Farewell” from “The Sound of Music.”

Leno hosted “The Tonight Show” for 22 years.

Jimmy Fallon will take over hosting duties February 17.

Watch the clip below:


Here are photos from the event:

Billy crystal jay leno final showChris Haston/NBC
Kim kardashian jay leno final showChris Haston/NBC
Sheryl crow jay leno final showChris Haston/NBC
Oprah jay leno final showChris Haston/NBC
Jack black jay leno final showChris Haston/NBC

