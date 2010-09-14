Billy Crudup Will Play Timothy Geithner In "Too Big To Fail"

The upcoming Too Big To Fail movie about Andrew Ross Sorkin‘s book on the TARP bailouts is now casting actors to play financial big wigs like Timothy Geithner and Henry Paulson, both lead characters.



Apparently Timothy Geithner will be played by Billy Crudup – a very flattering casting!

We’ll have to wait to see who plays everyone else. (Hank Paulson will be played by William Hurt.)

See who else might be cast to play Wall Streeters in upcoming movies >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.