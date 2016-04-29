'Access Hollywood' cohost Billy Bush is expected to move to 'Today'

“Access Hollywood” cohost Billy Bush is expected to join NBC’s “Today” show.

According to Broadcasting & Cable’s sources, Bush will join the morning show over the summer to cover the Summer Olympics in Rio, then join the 9 a.m. team — currently cohosted by Willie Geist, Tamron Hall, Al Roker, and Natalie Morales — full-time in September.

NBC did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but speculation over Bush’s move has been ongoing for months.

In light of “Live” cohost Michael Strahan’s exit to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Bush is likely seen as an opportunity for “Today” to shore up its recently recovered lead in the morning ratings.

NBC is currently leading in the news demographic important to advertisers, 25- to 54-year-olds, though “GMA” still attracts the most total viewers. Strahan is viewed as “GMA’s” tactic for getting its news demo up.

Bush joined “Access Hollywood,” which is a syndicated show under NBCUniversal, in December 2001 as an East Coast correspondent. He’s currently a lead cohost for the show.

