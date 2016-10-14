Billy Bush is waging a legal battle with NBC over his exit after leaked vulgar Trump tape

Rob Kim/Getty Images Donald Trump (R) is interviewed by Billy Bush of Access Hollywood at ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.

Billy Bush isn’t leaving NBC and the “Today” show without a fight.

It’s been reported that Bush is on his way out of the network after the vulgar 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape of him and Donald Trump leaked. Now The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Bush has hired a prominent Hollywood lawyer for the task of negotiating the terms of his exit.

That lawyer, Marshall Grossman, has represented stars including Steven Spielberg and Clint Eastwood, and is “one of LA’s fiercest and well-respected attorneys,” according to THR.

Grossman told the outlet that he belives Bush was not in a position when the 2005 tape was made to challenge Trump, an NBC star (Bush was a cohost on NBC’s “Access Hollywood”).

“If Billy had been passive or responded ‘Shut the f— up’ to Trump, Billy would have been out of a job the next day,” Grossman told THR.

The outlet also reports that negotiations for Bush’s exit are underway. Bush reportedly believes he has leverage in the matter of his $3 million-a-year contract.

NOW WATCH: Here is the best cosplay of the 2016 New York Comic Con



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.