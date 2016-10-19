Billy Bush has officially left the 'Today' show after Donald Trump tape leak

After reporting that Billy Bush was leaving his spot as a cohost of “Today” following the damaging leak of a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which he and Donald Trump made vulgar comments about women, NBC has confirmed Bush is no longer employed by the show.

“Billy Bush will be leaving the ‘Today’ show’s 9 a.m. hour, effective today,” a statement sent to NBC staff on Monday said, according to Vulture. “While he was a new member of the ‘Today’ team, he was a valued colleague and longtime member of the broader NBC family. We wish him success as he goes forward.”

Bush also released his own statement: “I am deeply grateful for the conversations I’ve had with my daughters, and for all of the support from family, friends, and colleagues. I look forward to what lies ahead.”

Bush only joined the “Today” show team last August, which reportedly made the decision to end his employment there easier.

