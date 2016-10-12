Billy Bush is reportedly leaving NBC after vulgar Donald Trump tape leak

Billy Bush is leaving NBC after his involvement in a vulgar tape with Donald Trump that leaked Friday, CNN’s Brian Stelter is reporting.

Bush has served as a cohost on NBC’s “Today” show. He was previously a

cohost at “Access Hollywood” when the 2005 leaked tape was filmed, showing Bush egging on Trump as he makes sexually aggressive comments about women.

Billy Bush to leave NBC job in coming days, @brianstelter reporting

— Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 11, 2016

