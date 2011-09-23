Is European Soccer The Next Stop For Moneyball's Billy Beane?

Wikimedia Commons



Moneyball author Michael Lewis thinks that Billy Beane‘s dream is to run a European soccer team.Here’s what he said in a NYT feature today:

“If I had to guess the fantasy for Billy, my guess is the A’s move to San Jose and double the payroll. He hands the team to David Forst, and then they acquire a European soccer team that he could start running.”

Soccer has evaded statistical analysis more than any other sport in the world.

Oftentimes teams don’t even employ a general manager, but rather let the coaches buy and sell whatever players they please.

A few teams here and there — France’s Olympique Lyonnais, for example — have taken a “Moneyball” approach toward personnel.

But it’d be pretty cool to see what Beane could do in a sport that’s way more statistically primitive than baseball was in the early 2000s.

