Bills WR Stevie Johnson’s Birthday Cake is Bootylicious, Possibly Sexist

If the movie This is Spinal Tap has taught us anything, and it has, it’s that there is a fine line between sexy and sexist. Sexy would be a birthday cake in the shape of your girlfriend scantily clad in a see-through teddy. Sexist would be an arse cake like this one pictured.



Maybe next time Stevie Johnson…maybe next time.

Johnson, the Buffalo Bills receiver, celebrated his 25th birthday with his girlfriend, a few friends, and this cake. I really have no problem with the asstacular bit of pastry, but I’m sure that some feminists out there would. I’m just amazed that they were able to secure the services of Serena Williams to model her booty for Stevie’s cake.

Unless it’s actually Serena’s arse covered in icing, and she’s hiding under the table. Now that would be impressive.

[H/T to Flopping Out]

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.