All The Bills That Gave Rise To The Fiscal Cliff In One Huge Slide

Lately, investors are more concerned about the ‘fiscal cliff’ than the European debt crisis.



The ‘fiscal cliff’ refers to the $607 billion in policies that are set to change at the end of the year if Congress fails to act. It could deliver a blow of up to 4 per cent of GDP and some analysts expect that the uncertainty around the ‘fiscal cliff’ could actually cause the impact to be higher.

We drew on a Bloomberg BRIEF report to show you the bills that gave rise to the ‘fiscal cliff’ and the ones that have since been passed to limit its impact.

Photo: Bloomberg Briefs

Photo: Bloomberg Briefs





