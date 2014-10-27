Bills Receiver Celebrates Too Early And It Cost Him A Long Touchdown

Rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins appeared to be on his way to an 89-yard touchdown catch which would have been the biggest play of his young career. Instead he made a rookie mistake when he started celebrating about 20 yards too early.

Saalim Hakim of the New York Jets never gave up on the play and made a diving tackle on Watkins shortly after the receiver raised his arm in celebration.

Embarrassing.





Watkins may have even been watching the play on the jumbotron and yet still didn’t realise how close Hakim was.

Here is a view of the entire play.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.