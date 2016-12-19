Report: Buffalo Bills 'preparing to part ways' with Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan is not expected to be back as coach of the Buffalo Bills next season, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team is “preparing to part ways” with him.

Ryan is in the second year of a five-year deal, but with the Bills likely to miss the playoffs again (they have not been in the playoffs since 1999), Ryan will reportedly be fired. According to Schefter, Ryan is aware of his fate, which could make for an awkward game against the Browns on Sunday.

Ryan went 8-8 least season in Buffalo, and this year his team is 6-7 after starting 0-2. As a head coach, Ryan is 60-65 in his career.

With the offseason fast approaching, it’s certainly possible to imagine Ryan landing another head coaching gig on a team that’s in rebuilding mode. But after an unceremonious ending with the Jets, followed by a forgettable stint in Buffalo, the more likely scenario for Ryan will probably be taking a position as a defensive coordinator on a better team.

In the meantime, he’ll want to make sure his final game in Buffalo isn’t a loss to the Browns.

