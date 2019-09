The NFL board of governors approved the sale of the Buffalo Bills to Terry Pegula on Wednesday for $US1.4 billion.

He sent his 20-year-old daughter, 516th-ranked professional tennis player Jessie Pegula, a text of the news.

“We own Bills.”

