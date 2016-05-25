NFL media members are making a mockery of the Bills' strict new media policy

The Buffalo Bills released a strict new media policy to credentialed reporters on Tuesday for the start of the team’s organised training activities (OTAs).

Among other things, the new policy limits what information reporters can relay during training camp and practices, including plays, strategies, formations, what groups player are practicing in, and specific plays like dropped passes, incomplete passes, and interceptions.

The NFL world reacted predictably, as many writers and analysts showed their displeasure with a policy that limits what they can report.

On Tuesday, as the Bills began the first day of OTAs, many Bills media members also showed up, ready to work for their first day under the new policy.

Writers and reporters began side-stepping the new rules by relaying the information in clever ways that essentially mock the policy:

A Bills quarterback with a jersey number that is the square root of 25 threw a football that missed its intended target.

The last pass of day by a quarterback not named Taylor or Jones was intercepted by a player wearing a jersey with the absolute value of -50.

A QB just threw a pick-six on his first pass in 11 on 11. It wasn’t Taylor or Jones.

A Bills QB just threw an interception at this Bills OTA practice. I’ll give you three guesses.

Even players got in on the fun:

Not sure if I’m supposed to be tweeting this with the new media policy but since we started practice there are cookies in the lunch room.

Interestingly, the Bills seemed to backtrack slightly on the policy on Tuesday. ESPN’s Mike Rodak reported that Ryan said he didn’t institute the new policy, then pointed to a team spokesperson instead.

Tyler Dunne of the Buffalo News said the policy won’t last all season.

It’s unclear why this policy was instituted and if the goal was always for it to be in place simply for OTAs and minicamp. But with it already drawing criticism and being mocked by media members, it’s not off to a great start.

We have reached out to the Bills for comment on the new policy.

