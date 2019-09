Stevie Johnson hurt the Bills with a few big drops late in their 28-24 loss to the Jets.



But in the first half he threw down one of the better TD dances we’ve seen this season — mocking Plaxico Burress by pretending to shoot himself in the leg and then flying around like a Jet.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

