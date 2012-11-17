Fan Found Dead After Getting Ejected From The Bills-Dolphins Game

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Buffalo Bills fan who was ejected from last night’s game was found dead near the stadium this morning, the Buffalo News reports.The man was a 26-year-old from near Rochester, NY. His brother told police that he was ejected for being intoxicated, and he couldn’t find him when the game ended.



There are no further details, but we’ll update here when they become available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.