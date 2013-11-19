Man Injured After Falling From The Upper Deck And Landing On A Fan At The Bills-Jets Game

Two men were taken to the hospital after one of them fell from the upper deck and landed on the other at Sunday’s Bills-Jets game in Buffalo.

The man who fell suffered a shoulder injury, but looked to be in high spirits (picture below). The person he landed on suffered a head injury, according to the Buffalo News.

The whole thing was captured on video unintentionally by CBS during the second quarter. In the video, the man can be seen sliding down the railing along the stairs of the 300-level before slipping backwards and tumbling to the 200-level below.

Here’s a zoomed-in Vine of the fall:

This picture of the alleged fan has been floating around Twitter today:

A team spokesperson told the AP that both men were taken to the hospital for observation, but couldn’t offer further details.

Here’s the full video. Look in the upper left hand corner:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

