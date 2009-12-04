Billions Worth Of Untapped Gas Under Northeastern States

The Marcellus Shale is an untapped resource for natural gas sitting under New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In Broome County, N.Y. alone, consultants say, shale gas development could create $15 billion in economic activity. Finally, energy companies are ready to drill baby, drill.

WashingtonPost.com: Just a few years ago, the industry didn’t have the technology to unlock these reserves. But thanks to advances in horizontal drilling and methods of fracturing rock with high-pressure blasts of water, sand and chemicals, vast gas reserves in the United States are suddenly within reach.

…The country is carpeted with shale gas plays, including the Barnett in Texas, Fayetteville in Arkansas and Haynesville in Louisiana. Since 2000, gas from shale has grown from less than 1 per cent of the nation’s production to about 10 per cent, according to the consulting firm PFC Energy, and it’s picking up fast.

Continue reading here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.