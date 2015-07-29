A tech billionare married a Playboy model in the most lavish wedding ceremony ever



Billionaire tech investor Robert Smith, the founder and CEO of Vista Equiry Partners, married Hope Dworaczyk, Playboy’s 2010 Playmate of the Year, in an over the top ceremony this weekend on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The pair wed at the exclusive Hotel Villa Cimbrone.

“The drive to the secluded retreat has been called ‘daunting,’ so ‘helicopters had to fly in each piece of equipment, making over 100 trips back and forth to the five-star resort overlooking dizzying views,'” reports PageSix.

But judging by the Instagram photos, it appears the effort was worth it for the celebrity perfomances alone.

John Legend serenaded the bride down the aisle.



He later sang “All of Me” during the ceremony.



It was the couple’s first dance.



Seal performed his hit, “Kiss From A Rose.”



And Brian McKnight sang, too.



The bride even got behind the DJ booth with DJ Cassidy.



But the most special guest was the couple’s seven-month-old son.





The setting and decor were over the top.

















There was a wall made for Instgramming.



And the cake was outrageous.

But it was all nothing compared to the numerous designer gowns the bride wore throughout the weekend.





























So who exactly is the couple behind the lavish wedding weekend?

Robert F. Smith, 52, is the founder of Vista Equity Partners, “a firm with $US8 billion under management that deals exclusively in the unglamorous business of enterprise software,” according to the New York Times.

“Much of Vista’s success can be traced to the unconventional tactics of its hands-on chief executive, Robert F. Smith, who has delivered investors a staggering 31 per cent average annual rate of return since co-founding Vista in 2000,” the NYT wrote in a 2014 profile on Smith, which detailed his unique rise to becoming one of the “75 Most Powerfu Blacks on Wall Street.”

30-year-old Dworaczyk, meanwhile, is the host and co-producer for “Inside Fashion” for the E! channel in Canada and appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011.

In 2010, she was named Playboy’s Playmate of the Year.

In 2009, she was Playmate of the month and appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine’s April issue with Seth Rogen.

Cheers to the newlyweds!





NOW WATCH: Kanye West explains how marriage has helped him become a better man



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.