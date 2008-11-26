Billionairess BMW Board Member Blackmailed By Her Gigolo. This Guy.

This is a print-it-out-and-take-it-with-you-on-the-train kind of tale. Wowzers.



But. hey, at least the guy had a plan for riding out the recession!

Times (UK): The heiress to a big chunk of the Quandt empire – which has gone from producing uniforms for the Kaiser’s soldiers to making batteries for Hitler’s U-boats to calling the shots in BMW – is 46 now, the wealthiest woman in Germany. Yet a lifetime of being shielded from bounty-hunters made her vulnerable to the more subtle, serpentine approaches of Sgarbi. [Helg Sgarbi, a 41-year-old Swiss gigolo]

The result: an extraordinary blackmail case that has stunned Germany, Italy and Switzerland, with more and more details seeping from lawyers’ offices and even an interview with Klatten, perhaps the nation’s most publicity-shy woman. The story involves clandestine sex pictures and an obscure Italian sect, and has a thread leading back to the Nazi years.

Here she is, with her husband.

Susanne Klatten seemed, on the face of it, to have it all. A fortune estimated at between €9 billion and €10 billion (£7.6billion to £8.5 billion). Seats on the board of two top German companies – BMW and the chemicals giant Altana. A love of philanthropy and the financial means to change lives for the better. A handsome, admiring husband and three well-adjusted children.

In an interview with a German paper last weekend, Klatten said that despite a privileged upbringing, she owed this “normalcy” of her family life to her parents. While instilling in her a sense of duty to be benevolent, her father had also warned her about the potential pitfalls of wealth. She learnt to question the honesty of the people she encountered. “Is the person who is sitting in front of me authentic?” she would ask herself. Yet, by her own admission, she often made the mistake of opening herself up to the wrong people. “In this case,” she says, “you become the victim.”

To read the rest click here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.