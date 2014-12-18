These 5 Billionaires Lost The Most Money This Year

Getty / David Ryder Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had a tough year.

Wealth-X just announced its list of the biggest losers this year, proving that even the wealthiest hit rough patches.

Russian gas mogul Leonid Mikhelson lost the most, with over 40% of his fortune slipping away between Russia’s struggling economy and weak oil prices.

Here are the billionaires who lost the most in 2014:

1. Leonid Mikhelson lost $US7 billion.

Mikhelson, CEO of Russian gas company Novatek, lost nearly 41% of his $US17 billion fortune this year, leaving his current wealth at around $US10 billion. His losses stem from a number of factors, including the decline of Russian currency, weak oil prices, and economic sanctions placed on Russia by Western nations in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

2. Masayoshi Son lost $US5.9 billion.

Though he remains the richest man in Japan, the CEO of SoftBank, Asia’s top Internet and telecommunications corporation, lost nearly $US6 billion this year. Losses from Sprint, which SoftBank purchased last year, dragged down the company’s overall earnings this year.

3. Lui Chee Woo lost $US5.5 billion.

Chinese casinos struggled overall this year, and Galaxy Entertainment Group, which Woo owns, saw a 20% drop in revenue. Despite earning a strong $US8.3 billion in 2013 as gambling surged last year, Woo ended this year with a $US5.5 billion loss instead.

4. Jeff Bezos lost $US5.5 billion.

As Amazon shares shares continue to drop — down 28% in 2014 — Amazon is predicted to lose an estimated $US40.5 billion this year, according to Bloomberg. Bezos’s personal wealth took a $US5.5 billion hit as well, but the founder remains confident in Amazon’s recovery.

5. Sheldon Adelson lost $US5.2 billion.

It was a tough year for casino mogul Adelson, who is the CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. In addition to his personal monetary losses, hackers effectively shut down a major Las Vegas casino of Adelson’s in February, stealing customers’ Social Security Numbers and clearing hard drives.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.