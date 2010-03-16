The 67 Bonehead Billionaires Who Managed To Lose Money In 2009

Following the dark days of the financial crisis, 2009 was a can’t miss year.



But of course, you can always miss.

67 billionaires lost money in 2009, according to Forbes’ yearly list of billionaires.

They lost vast quantities of wealth through exposure to Dubai, real estate markets, poor management, and bad business ideas.

#25 Ty Warner ($0.4 billion) 2009 net worth: $3.3 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.9 bil. Ty Warner knew the Beanie Baby craze wasn't going to last, so he invested heavily in real estate including the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. But it wasn't a good year for real estate or luxury hotels. Source: Forbes #24 Aliko Dangote ($0.4 billion) 2009 net worth: $2.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.1 bil. Actually a good year for the Nigerian commodities baron, who consolidated power during Nigeria's belated financial crisis. Source: Forbes #23 Margaret Magerko ($0.4 billion) 2009 net worth: $1.4 billion 2010 net worth: $1.0 billion Not a good year for the lumber queen, as home construction tanked in the U.S. Source: Forbes #22 Raj Rajaratnam ($0.4 billion) 2009 net worth: $1.3 billion 2010 net worth: N/A Following insider trading charges, Galleon Group was liquidated and Raj fell off the billionaires list. Source: Forbes #21 Patrick Soon-Shiong ($0.5 billion) 2009 net worth: $5.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $5.0 bil. Soon-Shiong's drug company, Abraxis BioScience, was one of the worst-performing stocks of 2009. Source: Forbes #20 Naguib Sawiris ($0.5 billion) 2009 net worth: $3.0 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.5 bil. The Egyptian telecom baron is saddled with debt from the buyout of companies in Italy and Greece. Source: Forbes #19 Saif Al Ghurair & family ($0.5 billion) 2009 net worth: $2.8 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.3 bil. One of the oldest families of Dubai lost money in all sectors, after a debt crisis shattered the emirate. Source: Forbes #18 John Sperling ($0.5 billion) 2009 net worth: $1.8 bil. 2010 net worth: $1.3 bil. The recession did not lead in a spike in enrollment at Sperling's University of Phoenix. Since October, his Apollo Group stock has tanked. Source: Forbes #17 Marc Rich ($0.5 billion) 2009 net worth: $1.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $1.0 bil. A big-time Madoff investor. Source: Forbes #16 Omid Kordestani ($0.5 billion) 2009 net worth: $1.4 bil. 2010 net worth: N/A An expensive divorce knocked Google's twelfth employee off the billionaire's list. Source: Forbes #15 Shen Wenrong ($0.6 billion) 2009 net worth: $2.0 bil. 2010 net worth: $1.4 bil The global slowdown hurt profits for China's steel kingpin. Don't worry, they're picking up already. Source: Forbes #14 Paul Milstein & family ($0.7 billion) 2009 net worth: $4.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $3.8 bil. A big man in New York City real estate and finance, Milstein was pummelled in both sectors. Only one has recovered. Source: Forbes #13 Stanley Druckenmiller ($0.7 billion) 2009 net worth: $3.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.8 bil. Committed $700 million to 'medical research, education and the fight against poverty.' (Not exactly a loser.) Source: Forbes #12 Abdulla Al Futtaim ($0.7) 2009 net worth: $1.8 bil. 2010 net worth: $1.1 bil. Abdulla has vast holdings in real estate and retail... but they're mostly in Dubai. Source: Forbes Photo: www.emiratesislamicbank.ae

#11 David Murdock ($0.8 billion) 2009 net worth: $3.3 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.5 bil. Raised billion with the October IPO of Dole Food, and then used it to pay down a mountain of debt. Source: Forbes #10 Erivan Haub & family ($0.9 billion) 2009 net worth: $5.4 bil 2010 net worth: $4.5 bil. Poor management caused the large supermarket chains Haub owns in Germany and the U.S. to falter. Source: Forbes #9 Saleh Kamel ($0.9 billion) 2009 net worth: $3.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.6 bil. The Saudi Arabian investor has committed his own time and money to developing Istikhlaf, a soon-to-arrive bank seen as the 'Islamic Goldman Sachs.' Source: Forbes #8 Majid Al Futtaim ($0.9 billion) 2009 net worth: $3.0 bil. 2010 net worth: $2.1 bil. Majid is the guy who built an indoor ski slope and other luxury attractions... in Dubai. Source: Forbes #7 T. Boone Pickens ($0.9 billion) 2009 net worth: $2.0 bil. 2010 net worth: $1.1 bil. The alternative-energy hedge funder made bad bets on natural gas and his own wind farm in Texas. Source: Forbes #6 Henry Ross Perot Sr ($1.2 billion) 2009 net worth: $4.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $3.3 bil High debt forced the two-time presidential candidate to sell real estate firm Hillwood. Also sold data processing firm Perot Systems. Source: Forbes #5 Kirk Kerkorian (1.9 billion) 2009 net worth: $5.0 bil. 2010 net worth: $3.1 bil. Kerkorian's holdings in Las Vegas lost value during the recession. The mogul's biggest casino investment opened this December, which means he risks losing a lot more in 2010. Source: Forbes #4 Theo Albrecht ($2.1 billion) 2009 net worth: $18.8 bil. 2010 net worth: $16.7 bil. Albrecht's European supermarket group Albi Nord lost ground to rivals. Must have made some bad investments too, as his brother Karl shares ownership of the chain, and he gained wealth in 2010. Source: Forbes #3 Maria Elisabeth & Georg Schaeffler ($2.6 billion) 2009 net worth: $3.5 bil. 2010 net worth: N/A Mother and son are drowning in debt from the takeover of Continental AG by their automotive company INA. The deal turned extremely sour when the car industry slowed down in Europe, knocking the Schaefflers fell off the list. Source: Forbes #2 Jack Taylor & Family ($3.5 billion) 2009 net worth: $9.5 bil. 2010 net worth: $6.0 bil. Taylor's Enterprise Rent-A-Car lost money due to poor management and the slumping auto industry. Source: Forbes #1 Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair ($4.4 billion) 2009 net worth: $7.9 bil. 2010 net worth: $3.5 bil. The president of U.A.E. bank Mashreq lost piles of money on the Dubai debt crisis and the subsequent flight of investors. Abdul Aziz's bank also lost money through exposure to the default of two Saudi companies -- which he is trying to recover in court. Source: Forbes Here's all 67 billionaire losers.... (4.4) Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair

(3.5) Jack Taylor & Family

(2.6) Maria Elisabeth & Georg Schaeffler

(2.1) Theo Albrecht

(1.9) Kirk Kerkorian

(1.2) Henry Ross Perot Sr

(0.9) Erivan Haub & family

(0.9) T. Boone Pickens

(0.9) Saleh Kamel

(0.9) Majid Al Futtaim

(0.8) David Murdock

(0.7) Stanley Druckenmiller

(0.7) Paul Milstein & family

(0.7) Abdulla Al Futtaim

(0.6) Shen Wenrong

(0.5) Omid Kordestani

(0.5) Patrick Soon-Shiong

(0.5) Naguib Sawiris

(0.5) Marc Rich

(0.5) Saif Al Ghurair & family

(0.5) John Sperling

(0.4) Raj Rajaratnam

(0.4) Margaret Magerko

(0.4) Aliko Dangote

(0.4) Ty Warner

(0.4) Leonard Stern

(0.4) Anton Schlecker

(0.4) Charles Cadogan & Family

(0.3) Femi Otedola

(0.3) Heinz Hermann Thiele & family

(0.3) Eitaro Itoyama

(0.3) William Wrigley Jr

(0.3) Philip Falcone

(0.3) Masatoshi Ito

(0.3) David Gottesman

(0.3) Edward Roski Jr

(0.3) Sheldon Solow

(0.2) Kutayba Alghanim

(0.2) Bassam Alghanim

(0.2) Karl-Heinz Kipp

(0.2) Stefano Pessina

(0.2) Glen Taylor

(0.2) Thomas Lee

(0.2) Peter Sperling

(0.2) George Steinbrenner III

(0.2) Michael Krasny

(0.2) Ryoichi Jinnai

(0.2) Theodore Lerner

(0.1) Jose Berardo

(0.1) James France

(0.1) Madeline Schickedanz

(0.1) T Denny Sanford

(0.1) Jon Abele

(0.1) E. Stanley Kroenke

(0.1) John Sobrato

(0.1) A Jerrold Perenchio

(0.1) John Catsimatidis

(0.1) John Arrillaga

(0.1) Thomas Friedkin

(0.1) Daryl Katz

(0.1) Henry Ross Perot Jr

(0.1) Leon Charney

(0.1) Billy Joe 'Red' McCombs

(0.1) Irwin Jacobs

(0.1) Todd Wagner

(0.1) John Fisher

(0.1) John Fisher

Source: Forbes

