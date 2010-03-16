The 67 Bonehead Billionaires Who Managed To Lose Money In 2009

Following the dark days of the financial crisis, 2009 was a can’t miss year.
But of course, you can always miss.
67 billionaires lost money in 2009, according to Forbes’ yearly list of billionaires.
They lost vast quantities of wealth through exposure to Dubai, real estate markets, poor management, and bad business ideas.
2009 net worth: $3.3 bil.
2010 net worth: $2.9 bil.
Ty Warner knew the Beanie Baby craze wasn't going to last, so he invested heavily in real estate including the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. But it wasn't a good year for real estate or luxury hotels.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $2.5 bil.
2010 net worth: $2.1 bil.
Actually a good year for the Nigerian commodities baron, who consolidated power during Nigeria's belated financial crisis.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.4 billion
2010 net worth: $1.0 billion
Not a good year for the lumber queen, as home construction tanked in the U.S.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.3 billion
2010 net worth: N/A
Following insider trading charges, Galleon Group was liquidated and Raj fell off the billionaires list.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $5.5 bil.
2010 net worth: $5.0 bil.
Soon-Shiong's drug company, Abraxis BioScience, was one of the worst-performing stocks of 2009.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $3.0 bil.
2010 net worth: $2.5 bil.
The Egyptian telecom baron is saddled with debt from the buyout of companies in Italy and Greece.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $2.8 bil.
2010 net worth: $2.3 bil.
One of the oldest families of Dubai lost money in all sectors, after a debt crisis shattered the emirate.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.8 bil.
2010 net worth: $1.3 bil.
The recession did not lead in a spike in enrollment at Sperling's University of Phoenix. Since October, his Apollo Group stock has tanked.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.4 bil.
2010 net worth: N/A
An expensive divorce knocked Google's twelfth employee off the billionaire's list.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $2.0 bil.
2010 net worth: $1.4 bil
The global slowdown hurt profits for China's steel kingpin. Don't worry, they're picking up already.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $4.5 bil.
2010 net worth: $3.8 bil.
A big man in New York City real estate and finance, Milstein was pummelled in both sectors. Only one has recovered.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $3.5 bil.
2010 net worth: $2.8 bil.
Committed $700 million to 'medical research, education and the fight against poverty.' (Not exactly a loser.)
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $3.3 bil.
2010 net worth: $2.5 bil.
Raised billion with the October IPO of Dole Food, and then used it to pay down a mountain of debt.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $5.4 bil
2010 net worth: $4.5 bil.
Poor management caused the large supermarket chains Haub owns in Germany and the U.S. to falter.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $3.5 bil.
2010 net worth: $2.6 bil.
The Saudi Arabian investor has committed his own time and money to developing Istikhlaf, a soon-to-arrive bank seen as the 'Islamic Goldman Sachs.'
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $2.0 bil.
2010 net worth: $1.1 bil.
The alternative-energy hedge funder made bad bets on natural gas and his own wind farm in Texas.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $4.5 bil.
2010 net worth: $3.3 bil
High debt forced the two-time presidential candidate to sell real estate firm Hillwood. Also sold data processing firm Perot Systems.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $5.0 bil.
2010 net worth: $3.1 bil.
Kerkorian's holdings in Las Vegas lost value during the recession. The mogul's biggest casino investment opened this December, which means he risks losing a lot more in 2010.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $18.8 bil.
2010 net worth: $16.7 bil.
Albrecht's European supermarket group Albi Nord lost ground to rivals. Must have made some bad investments too, as his brother Karl shares ownership of the chain, and he gained wealth in 2010.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $3.5 bil.
2010 net worth: N/A
Mother and son are drowning in debt from the takeover of Continental AG by their automotive company INA. The deal turned extremely sour when the car industry slowed down in Europe, knocking the Schaefflers fell off the list.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $9.5 bil.
2010 net worth: $6.0 bil.
Taylor's Enterprise Rent-A-Car lost money due to poor management and the slumping auto industry.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $7.9 bil.
2010 net worth: $3.5 bil.
The president of U.A.E. bank Mashreq lost piles of money on the Dubai debt crisis and the subsequent flight of investors. Abdul Aziz's bank also lost money through exposure to the default of two Saudi companies -- which he is trying to recover in court.
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
