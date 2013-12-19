These 10 Billionaires Made The Most Money In 2013

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Warren Buffett made about $US37 million a day in 2013.

Many familiar faces make an appearance on Wealth-X’s list of the billionaires who made the most money this year.

Businessmen like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, who have dominated wealth rankings for years, continued to add billions of dollars to their already sizable fortunes.

Here’s the full list, ranked by billions made from January 1 to December 11, 2013:

10. Carl Icahn made $US7.2 billion

The corporate raider had a big year after bets on Netflix and Herbalife yielded Icahn Capital Management $US800 million and $US500 million profits, respectively. He tweeted his thanks to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Kevin Spacey, star of the streaming service’s hit show, “House of Cards.”

9. Lui Chee Woo made $US8.3 billion

The founder of Galaxy Entertainment Group became Asia’s second-richest man in 2013 as gambling revenue grew at a record pace in Macau. Lui is looking to expand his flagship casino in the city’s Cotai area, which is known by many as the Asian version of the Las Vegas Strip.

8. Larry Page made $US9.3 billion

Google’s co-founder and CEO made $US3 billion in 24 hours when Google stocks hit an all-time high in October, breaking $US1,000 for the first time. Android became the world’s most popular operating system, running on 43% of the globe’s smartphones.

7. Sergey Brin made $US9.3 billion

Brin, Google co-founder and head of special projects with Google X, made $US2.9 billion in the October stock surge. As of December 11, Brin is worth an estimated $US30 billion, a 4.8% per cent increase over the year.

6. Masayoshi Son made $US10.3 billion

The founder of Softbank, Asia’s top Internet and telecommunications corporation, lost $US70 billion in the dotcom crash, but he’s surging back in a big way. The purchase of Sprint and a large investment in Finnish game-maker Supercell are highlights in a year that saw Son’s personal net worth more than double, growing from $US8.8 billion to $US19.1 billion.

5. Mark Zuckerberg made $US10.5 billion

Facebook stock hit an all-time high in October, and revenue continues to grow despite questions about the longevity of the product.

4. Jeff Bezos made $US11.3 billion

The founder and CEO of Amazon, which made $17.1 billion in net sales in the third quarter, raised some eyebrows when he bought the Washington Post for $US250 million this summer.

3. Sheldon Adelson made $US11.4 billion

According to Wealth-X, the casino mogul’s personal net worth grew to an estimated $US35.3 billion this year thanks to profits from his gambling properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore.

2. Bill Gates made $US11.5 billion

The world’s wealthiest man ended the year with a personal net worth of $US72.6 billion, up nearly 19% from $US61.1 billion in 2012.

1. Warren Buffett made $US12.7 billion

Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO personally made about $US37 million a day in 2013, a year that saw the company’s acquisition of Heinz and Nevada’s NV Energy.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

