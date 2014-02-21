16 Billionaires Who Started With Nothing -- Including WhatsApp's Cofounder

WSJ/Screenshot WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum

The American Dream is alive and well.

Facebook’s recent announcement that it would buy messaging app WhatsApp for a staggering $US19 billion minted new billionaires, including cofounder and CEO Jan Koum who was once dirt poor. Koum’s family immigrated to the U.S. from the Ukraine two decades ago and lived on food stamps. Today, he’s worth an estimated $US6.8 billion.

All from humble beginnings, these 16 people not only climbed to the top of their industries but also became some of the richest people in the world.

These rags-to-riches stories remind us that through determination, grit, and a bit of luck anyone can overcome their circumstances and achieve extraordinary success.

