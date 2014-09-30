14 Billionaires Who Started With Nothing -- Including Jack Ma And Larry Ellison

AP Images Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba and onetime KFC reject.

Forbes released its annual Forbes 400 list on Monday, revealing the 400 wealthiest people in the US.

It’s not just a list of privilege; it’s a story of opportunity. Many of these mega successes started with limited means.

Just ask Jan Koum, the WhatsApp founder who once lived on food stamps. After selling his company to Facebook in February for $US19 billion, he’s now worth $US7.7 billion, Forbes estimates.

Then there’s Larry Ellison, who worked eight years of odd jobs before founding Oracle. He’s one of the biggest dollar gainers since last year, making a $US9 billion jump in net worth from 2013.

It’s not only an American Dream. Several international entrepreneurs have had similarly meteoric rises. Talk to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who started his career as an English teacher and is now worth over $US20 billion after taking his company public.

These rags-to-riches stories remind us that through determination, grit, and a bit of luck anyone can overcome their circumstances and achieve extraordinary success.

Vivian Giang contributed research to this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.