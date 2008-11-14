Billionaires v. Waxman Happening Now*

Update: Click through here for the live blogged edition.



Earlier: Watch it if you can. The “you have got to be freaking kidding me looks” that Waxman is giving Soros are priceless. Oh, and Soros just named checked a book he wrote and quoted himself.

The ego knows no bounds.

People would make fun of his words but no one can understand them. Can’t wait to see SNL this weekend, though!

