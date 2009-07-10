Investment bank Allen & Co. is once again hosting its media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho.



Attendees range from LeBron James, the Mayor of Newark, Bill Gates, to Rupert Murdoch and Eric Schmidt.

At the event last year, an image of Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang banging his head on the table perfectly told the story of his company’s failed merger with Microsoft.

Which image of the billionaires and millionares descending on Sun Valley tells this year’s story best?



Check out our gallery to find out >

Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Ron Meyer, president and COO of Universal Studios, left, jokes around with Les Moonves, President and CEO of CBS, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Eric Schmidt, chairman and CEO of Google, takes a picture of members of the press gathered outside the Sun Valley Inn, during the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley News Corporation Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, centre, is seen at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009, with Haim Saban, right, and News Corporation's senior executive VP and CFO David DeVoe.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Twitter CEO Evan Williams ponders a question from reporters as he arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star LeBron James leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009, with Saban Capital Group Chairman and CEO Haim Saban, right. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Barry Diller, Chairman and CEO of InterActive Corp., hold a beverage during lunch time at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley News Corporation Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, left, chats with Disney's Robert Iger, centre, and Haim Saban, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Time Warner Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Communications, right, and Tom Friedman of the New York Times, arrive for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Robert Wiesenthal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sony Corporation of America, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Philippe Dauman, president and CEO of Viacom, centre, takes a lunch break following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Haim Saban, Chairman and CEO of the Saban Capitol Group, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley John Scully of private investment firm Scully Brothers and his wife Regina Scully arrive to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Herb Allen, right, greets Michael Lynton, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, right, chats with Barry Diller, chairman and CEO of InterActive Corp, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley News Corporation's Rupert Murdoch, left, talks with former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Muhtar Kent, president of the Coco-Cola Co., carries his lunch at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Ebay CEO John Donahoe leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Don Graham, Chairman and CEO of the Washington Post Co., is seen during a lunch break at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Cathie Black, President of Hearst Magazines, gestures during lunch at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho on Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP Group chief executive, brushes the face of his wife Cristiana Falcone Sorrell, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Tom Freston, of Firefly3 LLC, and Kathy Freston stroll at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Media. right, speaks to reporters at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Blake Krikorian, formerly of Sling Media, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Meg Whitman, former CEO of Ebay and possible California gubernatorial candidate, and her husband Griff Harsh, arrive for a morning session with at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, talks on the phone at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Vivi Nevo, of NV Investments, rides a bicycle to the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Dell CEO Michael Dell, right, and Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP Group, walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Vivi Nevo, of NV Investments, rides a bicycle, as Owen Van Natta, CEO of MySpace looks on, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Chase Carey, News Corp. deputy chairman, president and chief operating officer, walks to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley From left, Scott Bommer of SAB Capitol, Bommer's wife Donya, Christine Falcone Sorrell, WPP Group CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, and Dell CEO Michael Dell walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Google Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt, left, talks with Microsoft Corp. Chairman Bill Gates, right, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. At centre is Nathan Myhrvold, formerly Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft, and co-founder of Intellectual Ventures,(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Corey Booker, Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, talks on the phone at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Robert Iger, President and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, centre, breaks for lunch with others at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Richard Rosenblatt, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Demand Media, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley Peter Chernin, former president and CEO of News Corp., arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.