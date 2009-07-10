Billionaires, Millionaires And Hangers-On Swarm Sun Valley

Investment bank Allen & Co. is once again hosting its media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Attendees range from LeBron James, the Mayor of Newark, Bill Gates, to Rupert Murdoch and Eric Schmidt.
At the event last year, an image of Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang banging his head on the table perfectly told the story of his company’s failed merger with Microsoft.
Which image of the billionaires and millionares descending on Sun Valley tells this year’s story best?
Ron Meyer, president and COO of Universal Studios, left, jokes around with Les Moonves, President and CEO of CBS, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Eric Schmidt, chairman and CEO of Google, takes a picture of members of the press gathered outside the Sun Valley Inn, during the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
News Corporation Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, centre, is seen at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009, with Haim Saban, right, and News Corporation's senior executive VP and CFO David DeVoe.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Twitter CEO Evan Williams ponders a question from reporters as he arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star LeBron James leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009, with Saban Capital Group Chairman and CEO Haim Saban, right. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Barry Diller, Chairman and CEO of InterActive Corp., hold a beverage during lunch time at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
News Corporation Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, left, chats with Disney's Robert Iger, centre, and Haim Saban, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Time Warner Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Communications, right, and Tom Friedman of the New York Times, arrive for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Robert Wiesenthal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sony Corporation of America, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Philippe Dauman, president and CEO of Viacom, centre, takes a lunch break following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Haim Saban, Chairman and CEO of the Saban Capitol Group, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
John Scully of private investment firm Scully Brothers and his wife Regina Scully arrive to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Herb Allen, right, greets Michael Lynton, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, right, chats with Barry Diller, chairman and CEO of InterActive Corp, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
News Corporation's Rupert Murdoch, left, talks with former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Muhtar Kent, president of the Coco-Cola Co., carries his lunch at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Ebay CEO John Donahoe leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Don Graham, Chairman and CEO of the Washington Post Co., is seen during a lunch break at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Cathie Black, President of Hearst Magazines, gestures during lunch at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho on Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP Group chief executive, brushes the face of his wife Cristiana Falcone Sorrell, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Tom Freston, of Firefly3 LLC, and Kathy Freston stroll at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Media. right, speaks to reporters at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 8, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Blake Krikorian, formerly of Sling Media, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Meg Whitman, former CEO of Ebay and possible California gubernatorial candidate, and her husband Griff Harsh, arrive for a morning session with at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, talks on the phone at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Vivi Nevo, of NV Investments, rides a bicycle to the morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Dell CEO Michael Dell, right, and Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP Group, walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Vivi Nevo, of NV Investments, rides a bicycle, as Owen Van Natta, CEO of MySpace looks on, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Chase Carey, News Corp. deputy chairman, president and chief operating officer, walks to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
From left, Scott Bommer of SAB Capitol, Bommer's wife Donya, Christine Falcone Sorrell, WPP Group CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, and Dell CEO Michael Dell walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Google Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt, left, talks with Microsoft Corp. Chairman Bill Gates, right, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. At centre is Nathan Myhrvold, formerly Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft, and co-founder of Intellectual Ventures,(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Corey Booker, Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, talks on the phone at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Robert Iger, President and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, centre, breaks for lunch with others at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Richard Rosenblatt, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Demand Media, arrives for a morning session at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
