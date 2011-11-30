PRESENTING: The Billionaire's Holiday Gift Guide

Meredith Galante
santa boy money

When money is no object, there’s a lot of pressure to buy everyone in your family the perfect gift.Here at Business Insider, we know it’s hard to find time between golfing and your spa treatments to think about the presents to get your loved ones. So we did the research for you.

We found the perfect gift for everyone in your life. We know your mistress will love the $2.5 million bra.

Spice up your mum's front yard with these dancing fountains for $1 million

For parents whose yards are slightly smaller than the grounds of a hotel, Neiman Marcus's fantasy gift guide is offering a 'personal' water fountain made by WET, the same company that designed the dancing water display in front of the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The company will also donate $10,000 to Water.org, when the job is finished. Double win!

For your dad, buy the world's largest plasma, flat-screen TV from Panasonic for $500,000

So big, the people look life sized. Imagine how much your dad will enjoy watching the game on this beauty.

You should probably get him these $120 Oakley 3-D glasses, too, so he can watch get the fullscreen effect

We tried them out ourselves. They're pretty slick.

Send your younger brother to space (where he belongs) for $200,000

Book a flight on Virgin Galactic for the little guy who always wanted to grow up to be an astronaut.

You'll have to deposit at least $20,000 up front to guarantee his spot to fly in space.

Remind your wife how much your love her with Elizabeth Taylor's diamond, which could sell for $3.5 million at an upcoming auction

Your wife will simply swoon when she unwraps the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond, a 33.19 carat monstrosity that was given to her by Richard Burton.

Of course, you'll have to outbid all the other people vying for the stone at the upcoming Elizabeth Taylor auction at Christie's.

Imagine your mistress in this $2.5 million diamond bra from Victoria's Secret

This push-up bra features 142-carats of diamonds.

'The Fantasy Treasure Bra' has a new design each season, and this one is sure to stun your lover. You can buy it through the catalogue.

For your first-year analyst, a $159 alarm clock that goes off without a sound

Your first-year analyst is probably having a tough time adjusting to those 5:30 am mornings after years of sleeping late in college.

Get him or her a Lark Pro, a wristband that wakes its user silently with vibrations. It pairs with your iPhone or iPod to track results.

The $159 price includes a sleep coach for a year that trains you in the easiest ways to improve your sleep.

For your son, here's an entire collection of postwar Lionel trains from eBay for $80,000

Imagine these running around your Christmas tree.

Your outdoorsy aunt would love this Dream Folly tent for $75,000

This luxury tent is inspired by 'I Dream of Jeannie.'

With a plush and sequined interior, your aunt will feel like she's a billionaire, too.

Your geek cousin would freak if you bought him Alec Guinness's 1977 Star Wars Golden Globe nomination for $75,000

This rare document has the stamp of the Hollywood Foreign Press, proving authenticity.

Impress your boss with an ergonomic office chair for $2,495

Your boss will definitely be in a better mood now that his chair is more comfortable.

For the writer in your family, a fountain pen for $43,000

When writing with a gold and diamond encrusted pen, surely a work of art will be produced.

Hopefully, the writer will thank you in the acknowledgments of his Pulitzer-Prize winning book.

Your college-aged sister would love a Hermes bicycle for $4,252

This stylish designer bike is the perfect way to get to and from class. The price here doesn't include shipping or tax.

Get your banker this $155 million floating island

Project Utopia is an 11-foot floating lair that has an observation deck and you can land helipads on.

When the banker is accused of insider trading, it might be good place to escape to.

For your grandfather, a private Johnnie Walker scotch tasting for $5,000

You might say it's for grandpa, but this gift is really for you.

The tasting allows for 20 people to partake and be entertained by an authentic Scottish bagpiper, while a Master of Whisky tells you the history and palatable attributes of the five premium marques in the Johnnie Walker portfolio: the Blue, Black, Gold, Red, and Green Labels.

A beer making starter kit for $420 is perfect for your frat-boy cousin

Hopefully he'll make you a pint!

Picture your niece on this adorably modern rocking horse for $995

It's a seat or a plaything, keeping her occupied while at the table during Christmas dinner.

For your older sister, $1,000 anti-ageing platinum cream

The rarest metal on Earth will help her look like your younger sister. Just be careful she doesn't get offended because you think she needs anti-ageing cream.

Get your older brother an Asprey Chess Set for $4,600

Bring back those childhood memories of Chess Club.

And then apologise for teasing him because he was in Chess Club.

Don't forget about Fido. Get him this $3.2 million dog collar

Man's best friend deserves the to be treated like it.

