The world's billionaires are flocking to Miami's luxurious Porsche Design Tower, where they can use an elevator for their cars

For the billionaire who doesn’t want to sleep too far from his sports car, the perfect home is now ready for move-in: Miami’s Porsche Design Tower.

The 60-story building on Sunny Isles Beach is the first one in the US by the famed Porsche brand, which chose this Florida real-estate playground to make its mark, in partnership with Dezer Development.

More importantly, it’s also the first building to contain a patented “Dezervator,” essentially a drive-in car elevator.

Only six of the 132 units are still on the market — but that includes the four-level, 17,000-square-foot penthouse that’s up for grabs for $A42.93 million. That penthouse comes with two private pools and a four-car “sky garage.”

The buyer will be in good company, as at least 22 billionaires have already bought in. Meanwhile, regular units can display up to nine cars, with extra space available for an added purchase price. Other building amenities include a spa, a ballroom, a movie theatre, and a game room with race-car simulators.

The tower celebrated its grand opening March 18 with a performance by Alicia Keys.

Raisa Bruner contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

The tower is 60 stories tall, rising 650 feet on the shorefront of Sunny Isles Beach. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower 126 of the tower's 132 units have already sold, with an estimated sellout of $A1.1 billion. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower There's a large pool on the ground floor, just steps away from the beach. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower But the real star of the show is the special hydraulic lift built just for cars. Residents can drive straight in ... Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower ... and park their rides at their front doors on any level, in sky garages adjacent to their units. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower The unique design was patented by Dezer Development. It created a nine-story test version at a separate site in Chicago. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower Cheaper units have two-car garages, while higher-end ones have four-car ones. Getty Images All residents can make use of a 'car concierge,' who will assist with washing, tire rotations, and regular maintenance. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower The penthouse is a four-level, 16,915-square-foot unit -- and it's still available for $A42.93 million. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower There's plenty of space for entertaining on its private rooftop. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower You'll have to choose between staring at your expensive cars or the ocean. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower This rendering of a bedroom in one of the units shows the minimalist design and endless views. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower High ceilings and full glass windows are typical across the units. Most also have private plunge pools and outdoor kitchens. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower The ground-floor amenities are pretty amazing, too. Among them is a private restaurant called FUEL. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower There's also a spa for residents ... Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower ... a terrace with hot tubs ... Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower ... a gym with ocean views ... Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower ... and a game room complete with golf and racing simulators. Courtesy of Porsche Design Tower The grand opening appears to have been quite the event, complete with fireworks and performances by Alicia Keys and synchronised swimmers. Tamz Photography

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.