The world's billionaires are flocking to Miami's luxurious Porsche Design Tower, where they can use an elevator for their cars

For the billionaire who doesn’t want to sleep too far from his sports car, the perfect home is now ready for move-in: Miami’s Porsche Design Tower.
The 60-story building on Sunny Isles Beach is the first one in the US by the famed Porsche brand, which chose this Florida real-estate playground to make its mark, in partnership with Dezer Development.
More importantly, it’s also the first building to contain a patented “Dezervator,” essentially a drive-in car elevator.
Only six of the 132 units are still on the market — but that includes the four-level, 17,000-square-foot penthouse that’s up for grabs for $A42.93 million. That penthouse comes with two private pools and a four-car “sky garage.”
The buyer will be in good company, as at least 22 billionaires have already bought in. Meanwhile, regular units can display up to nine cars, with extra space available for an added purchase price. Other building amenities include a spa, a ballroom, a movie theatre, and a game room with race-car simulators.
The tower celebrated its grand opening March 18 with a performance by Alicia Keys.
Raisa Bruner contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.
But the real star of the show is the special hydraulic lift built just for cars. Residents can drive straight in ...
The unique design was patented by Dezer Development. It created a nine-story test version at a separate site in Chicago.
All residents can make use of a 'car concierge,' who will assist with washing, tire rotations, and regular maintenance.
The penthouse is a four-level, 16,915-square-foot unit -- and it's still available for $A42.93 million.
High ceilings and full glass windows are typical across the units. Most also have private plunge pools and outdoor kitchens.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.